Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump

By Patrick Phillips and Meg Kinnard
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Rice, who represents the state’s Seventh Congressional District, is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.

The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump.

Rice has been asked repeatedly whether he regrets voting to impeach Trump.

“I know I did the right thing. I know I defended the Constitution. If people want to choose what happened on Jan. 6 over the Constitution, that’s on them,” Rice said.

Eight South Carolina counties comprise the Seventh Congressional District, which stretches from Horry County along the North Carolina border to Chesterfield County.

First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she did not vote to impeach the former president and sought to make amends.

Mace defeated Trump-backed challenger Katie Arrington Tuesday.

Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.

