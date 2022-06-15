Search continues into 2nd day for missing boater on James Island

SC Lottery
Crews returned Wednesday morning to the area of Wappoo Cut to resume the search for a missing boater.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews returned Wednesday morning to the area of Wappoo Cut to resume the search for a missing boater.

Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man in the water. Police said their investigators believe a man jumped into the water but was swept away in a current.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said crews wrapped up their search Tuesday just before nightfall but began searching again early in the morning.

Authorities said as of 1:15 p.m., there had still been no sign of the man.

Police have not yet identified the person they are searching for or provided a description.

