Search continues into 2nd day for missing boater on James Island
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews returned Wednesday morning to the area of Wappoo Cut to resume the search for a missing boater.
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man in the water. Police said their investigators believe a man jumped into the water but was swept away in a current.
Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said crews wrapped up their search Tuesday just before nightfall but began searching again early in the morning.
Authorities said as of 1:15 p.m., there had still been no sign of the man.
Police have not yet identified the person they are searching for or provided a description.
