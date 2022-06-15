SC Lottery
Sheriff’s office: Off-duty detention deputy dies in Rivers Avenue crash

Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in North Charleston
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one of their own was the victim of a deadly crash Tuesday night.

LeRhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block of Rivers Avenue from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Bomar was in her personal vehicle when she was involved in the crash.

North Charleston Police responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the crash, which involved two vehicles, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. He said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

North Charleston Police responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the crash in the 8200 block of Rivers Avenue, which involved two vehicles.(Live 5)

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said Bomar had worked a shift Tuesday at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center before the crash.

“Our hearts are heavy today,” Knapp said. “We extend our condolences to her family, and we will support them in any way possible. Deputies will wear mourning bands on their badges until Detention Deputy Bomar is laid to rest.”

The North Charleston Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating.

Bomar was hired in April and had previous experience at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, according to Knapp.

