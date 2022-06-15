Working Wednesdays: Roper Staffing putting people to work for 40 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper Staffing, a South Carolina staffing company celebrating its 40th year in business, has a variety of jobs openings.

“We were founded by George Roper, a former Corporate Personnel Director, that had a passion for helping companies in SC with their staffing and hiring needs. Roper’s purpose is to make a difference in people’s lives,” a company spokesperson said.

“For our employees – We take the time to understand who you are, beyond the resume. We then take the process a step further and use this information to place you in a new career or position. For our clients – We save you time and money by taking care of your hiring (and all the stress that comes with it) so you can take care of your business.”

Current openings include machine and forklift operators, inside sales, accountants, bookkeepers, cabinet installers and assemblers, and many others. You may apply at the link or call 843-790-4499.

