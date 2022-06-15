SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Roper Staffing putting people to work for 40 years

Roper Staffing, a South Carolina staffing company celebrating its 40th year in business, has a variety of jobs openings.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper Staffing, a South Carolina staffing company celebrating its 40th year in business, has a variety of jobs openings.

“We were founded by George Roper, a former Corporate Personnel Director, that had a passion for helping companies in SC with their staffing and hiring needs. Roper’s purpose is to make a difference in people’s lives,” a company spokesperson said.

“For our employees – We take the time to understand who you are, beyond the resume. We then take the process a step further and use this information to place you in a new career or position. For our clients – We save you time and money by taking care of your hiring (and all the stress that comes with it) so you can take care of your business.”

Current openings include machine and forklift operators, inside sales, accountants, bookkeepers, cabinet installers and assemblers, and many others. You may apply at the link or call 843-790-4499.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

