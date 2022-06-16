SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEY GROVE, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old believed to be in immediate danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kionna Braxton, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They reported she was last seen on June 14 in Honey Grove, Texas.

She is described to be 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to the Honey Grove Police Department. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing blondish-brown braids.

Kionna was last seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading outfit with blue, orange, and red Crocs.

Anyone with information about Kionna’s disappearance is asked to contact the Honey Grove Police Department at 903-378-2222.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are battling what deputies described as a fully-involved fire at First Emmanuel Baptist...
Dorchester Road reopens after 2-alarm fire at Summerville church
LeRhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block...
Sheriff’s office: Off-duty detention deputy dies in Rivers Avenue crash
Rep. Nancy Mace thanked supporters Tuesday night, declaring victory in the GOP primary for her...
ELECTION RESULTS: Mace, McMaster, Cunningham among SC primary winners
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Crews returned Wednesday morning to the area of Wappoo Cut to resume the search for a missing...
Police: Body of missing boater recovered in the Charleston Harbor

Latest News

Crews responded to a structure fire in St. Stephen early Thursday morning.
Crews respond to fire in St. Stephen
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police searching for woman last seen in 2020
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to fire in St. Stephen
The North Charleston Fire Department is hosting a free car seat check Thursday.
Officials stress importance of properly installed car seats