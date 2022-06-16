SC Lottery
Beaufort County to retabulate, hand count votes

The decision comes after the delegation spoke with South Carolina’s chief election official about the concerns. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Legislative Delegation says after votes raised concerns about the primaries in the county, they are retabulating and hand-counting votes.

The decision comes after the delegation spoke with South Carolina’s chief election official about the concerns.

After the conversation, the South Carolina Election Commission ordered the county to publicly retabulate, or recount, all ballots cast in the June 14 primaries.

The county is also doing a hand count of the votes, which the delegation says is standard for all counties.

The delegation says they will finish hand-counting and retabulating the votes at the appropriate time.

