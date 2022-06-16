Coroner IDs man found dead in Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a boater who was found in the Charleston Harbor after being reported missing.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Thomas Dovell, a 73-year-old male from Charleston, was found on Wednesday.

Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. to the Wappo Cut Bridge Tuesday to a report of a man in the water. Police said their investigators believe a man jumped into the water but was swept away in a current.

On Wednesday, the second day of searching, the Charleston Police Department, along with help from the Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, found the man around 4:20 p.m.

Police are still investigating the incident.

