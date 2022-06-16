SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner IDs man found dead in Charleston Harbor

Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30...
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. to the Wappo Cut Bridge Tuesday to a report of a man in the water.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a boater who was found in the Charleston Harbor after being reported missing.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Thomas Dovell, a 73-year-old male from Charleston, was found on Wednesday.

Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. to the Wappo Cut Bridge Tuesday to a report of a man in the water. Police said their investigators believe a man jumped into the water but was swept away in a current.

On Wednesday, the second day of searching, the Charleston Police Department, along with help from the Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, found the man around 4:20 p.m.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are battling what deputies described as a fully-involved fire at First Emmanuel Baptist...
Dorchester Road reopens after 2-alarm fire at Summerville church
LeRhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block...
Sheriff’s office: Off-duty detention deputy dies in Rivers Avenue crash
Rep. Nancy Mace thanked supporters Tuesday night, declaring victory in the GOP primary for her...
ELECTION RESULTS: Mace, McMaster, Cunningham among SC primary winners
Crews returned Wednesday morning to the area of Wappoo Cut to resume the search for a missing...
Police: Body of missing boater recovered in the Charleston Harbor
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip

Latest News

Deputies say a man is facing charges in an Orangeburg County shooting that killed a man and...
Man arrested, toddler believed taken reunited with family after deadly double shooting
Crews responded to a structure fire in St. Stephen early Thursday morning.
One dead in early-morning St. Stephen house fire
Pay continues to be a top motivators for teachers leaving the industry, but it’s not the only...
Teachers leaving public schools for reasons other than pay
Franky Hernandez took a photo of a vehicle on fire in a Charleston International Airport...
Crews begin clean up after fire in Charleston International Airport parking garage