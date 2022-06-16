Crews respond to fire in St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a structure fire in St. Stephen early Thursday morning.

Fire trucks from multiple agencies were on the scene along with police and EMS.

A reporter on the scene noted a home near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Drive was heavily damaged and smoke was in the air.

Firefighters on the scene say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.