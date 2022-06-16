SC Lottery
Crews responding to fire in airport parking garage

This viewer submitted photo shows heavy black smoke coming from the parking garage at Charleston International Airport Thursday morning. The North Charleston Fire Department says to avoid the area.(Barbara Hill)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a fire in the parking garage of Charleston International Airport.

The North Charleston Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area as hoses may be blocking roadways.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

