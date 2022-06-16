FIRST ALERT: Not as hot today, heat advisory likely Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A one day respite from the heat advisories today but temperatures will still climb into the 90s with heat index values over 100°. We expect a sunny Thursday with highs in the mid 80s at the beaches and low 90s in inland areas. The heat index will peak between 100-105° for most! The rain chance is low today but one or two showers can’t be ruled out. There may be a window for a few storms to move in after sunset. Storms should be weakening as they move into the area and most folks will stay dry. A better rain chance will arrive later Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain all possible. Storms should move offshore by late Friday evening leading to mainly dry weather this weekend. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the heat again as temperatures should climb into the mid 90s with heat index values between 105° and 110° Friday afternoon. Behind the cold front that moves through Friday night, the humidity will begin to lower this weekend. Sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday, upper 80s on Sunday. The heat will return by the middle of next week with highs heading toward the upper 90s again.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Evening Storm Possible. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 96.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 89.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 89.

