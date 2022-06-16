FIRST ALERT: Several road closures reported in downtown Charleston due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During a Coastal Flood Advisory, the City of Charleston is reporting several closed streets because of flooding downtown Wednesday night.

All lanes are closed for the following locations:

Broad Street between the beginning of Broad to Rutledge Avenue

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Hagood Avenue between north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street

Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad

Saint Andrews Boulevard ramp between US 17 and Saint Andrews Boulevard

Washington Street at Society Street

There are other streets downtown that are listed as “warnings” because of potential water on the road.

For a full list of warnings and closures, click here.

Charleston County is under a Coastal Flood Advisory until midnight.

