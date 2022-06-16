SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Several road closures reported in downtown Charleston due to flooding

Charleston County is under a Coastal Flood Advisory until midnight.
Charleston County is under a Coastal Flood Advisory until midnight.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During a Coastal Flood Advisory, the City of Charleston is reporting several closed streets because of flooding downtown Wednesday night.

All lanes are closed for the following locations:

  • Broad Street between the beginning of Broad to Rutledge Avenue
  • Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
  • Hagood Avenue between north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street
  • Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad
  • Saint Andrews Boulevard ramp between US 17 and Saint Andrews Boulevard
  • Washington Street at Society Street

There are other streets downtown that are listed as “warnings” because of potential water on the road.

For a full list of warnings and closures, click here.

Charleston County is under a Coastal Flood Advisory until midnight.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Nancy Mace thanked supporters Tuesday night, declaring victory in the GOP primary for her...
ELECTION RESULTS: Mace, McMaster, Cunningham among SC primary winners
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and US Coast Guard are out in the area of the Wappoo Cut...
Police search for man believed to have been swept away in water near Wappoo Cut
Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
LeRhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block...
Sheriff’s office: Off-duty detention deputy dies in Rivers Avenue crash

Latest News

Pastor John H. Hill said even just hours after news of the fire spread, he had half a dozen...
Pastor escapes burning church unharmed, being offered new worship spaces after fire
Crews returned Wednesday morning to the area of Wappoo Cut to resume the search for a missing...
Police: Body of missing boater recovered in the Charleston Harbor
The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Elliott, Phelan, & Kunz, LLC on behalf of Joshua Jeffcoat states...
Family of Berkeley County inmate sues after she was left unattended in cell, later dies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family of Berkeley County inmate sues after she was left unattended in cell, later dies