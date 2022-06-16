FIRST ALERT: Several road closures reported in downtown Charleston due to flooding
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During a Coastal Flood Advisory, the City of Charleston is reporting several closed streets because of flooding downtown Wednesday night.
All lanes are closed for the following locations:
- Broad Street between the beginning of Broad to Rutledge Avenue
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
- Hagood Avenue between north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street
- Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad
- Saint Andrews Boulevard ramp between US 17 and Saint Andrews Boulevard
- Washington Street at Society Street
There are other streets downtown that are listed as “warnings” because of potential water on the road.
For a full list of warnings and closures, click here.
Charleston County is under a Coastal Flood Advisory until midnight.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.