Inaugural BBQ sauce competition coming in September

Firefly Distillery announced the inaugural "Getting Saucy" BBQ Sauce Competition set for Sept. 24.
Firefly Distillery announced the inaugural "Getting Saucy" BBQ Sauce Competition set for Sept. 24.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - If you think you could create a barbecue sauce that would be award-worthy, you have only a few months to perfect your recipe.

Small business barbecue sauce entrepreneurs will compete in the “Getting Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition set for Sept. 24.

Firefly Distillery announced the competition in which small business barbeque sauce entrepreneurs will compete and be judged in five categories: mild red, hot red, mustard, vinegar, and specialty.

Winners in each category are awarded, with one winner declared the South Carolina BBQ Sauce Grand Champion.

The festival will have live entertainment by Lauren Hall, Ben Fagan, the Holy City Hooligans, and Lafaye Music; Charleston’s premier DJ, Natty Heavy; a cornhole competition, face painting, and family-friendly activities.

The proceeds will benefit The Arc of the Low Country, a recognized 501c3 organization whose mission is to provide individuals and their families with programming and services for those with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The inaugural competition will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Firefly Distillery, at 4201 Spruill Ave. in North Charleston.

