Officials stress importance of properly installed car seats

The North Charleston Fire Department is hosting a free car seat check Thursday.
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is hosting a free car seat check Thursday. They say about 80% of car seats aren’t installed properly, and with car crashes being a main cause of death to children ages 1 to 12, it’s important for them to have the right car seat installed properly to protect them.

Thursday’s car seat check is in partnership with the North Charleston Fire Department, Safe Kids Charleston Area, MUSC Children’s Health, and South Carolina DHEC.

The NCFD says car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

Laura Kondor, fire and life safety educator with the North Charleston Fire Department, says they see a lot of children out of booster seats before 8 years old or 4 feet 7 inches tall.

Officials say not using a booster seat can lead to more head and spine injuries to children because they are not tall enough for an adult seat belt to properly protect them. Also, South Carolina state law requires a child to be in the proper car seat until 8 years old or their selected height.

“When children are in car seats and booster seats properly with a proper installation, we see a reduction of injuries and fatalities by 54% in toddlers and 71% in infants, so that’s a very good outcome for children,” Kondor says.

Fire officials also want people to understand the importance of knowing whether a child’s car seat has expired or been recalled. Parents can log on to the car seat manufacturer’s website for updated information.

Today at North Charleston Fire Station 8, certified safety technicians will be checking car seats and showing people how to properly install them on their own to make sure their child is safe. Technicians will help people on a first come first serve basis today at North Charleston Fire Station 8 on Dorchester Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

After today’s event, the fire department will be able to check car seats. They do ask that you call first.

