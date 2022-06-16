SC Lottery
One dead in early-morning St. Stephen house fire

By Steven Ardary and Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have confirmed one person died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Berkeley County.

St. Stephen Police Chief Lee Wadford confirmed the fatality at a home on Martin Luther King Boulevard at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The home was heavily damaged in the fire and investigators from the State Law Enforcement Division have been called in to investigate the cause of the fire, which is common whenever a fire involves a fatality.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

