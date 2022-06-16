Police searching for woman last seen in 2020
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a woman last seen in 2020.
Adrean Capers, 31, was last seen on March 28, 2020, at the Econo Lodge in Summerville, police say.
Capers is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Miller at 843-740-2521 or cemiller@northcharleston.org.
