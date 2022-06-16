RiverDogs Held Off Scoreboard in Quickest Game of Season

North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs were blanked 4-0 by the Augusta GreenJackets in a game that took just two hours and eight minutes to complete on Wednesday afternoon at SRP Park. The shutout was just the third time this season the RiverDogs had been held off the scoreboard. Having dropped the first two games in the series, the team has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in a month.

Augusta (33-26) used outstanding work from JJ Niekro on the mound to set the tone for the afternoon. The right-hander earned the win by tossing 5.0 scoreless innings and allowing just three hits. Jose Montilla followed with a scoreless sixth, before Tyler Owens shut the game down over the final 3.0 innings.

The GreenJackets did their first damage against Ben Peoples in the second inning when nine-hitter Kadon Morton hooked a two-run double into the left field corner. Braulio Vasquez made it 3-0 with an RBI single on an 0-2 pitch in the third and the margin grew to 4-0 with Caleb Durbin’s solo home run in the fourth inning.

Peoples allowed all four runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings as the starter. Sandy Gaston, Kamron Fields and Neraldo Catalina combined to work 4.0 scoreless frames out of the bullpen without surrendering a hit.

Oneill Manzueta was responsible for two of the RiverDogs (40-19) four hits in the game. The only player with multiple hits for the GreenJackets was Vasquez.

Now trailing Myrtle Beach by 1.5 games in the standings, the RiverDogs will try to rebound in game three on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP JJ Goss (0-3, 6.34) will start for the RiverDogs in a meeting with Augusta RHP Jordano Perez (3-2, 3.68).

