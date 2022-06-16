Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to shooting, assault in Georgetown Co.

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver says a man accused of shooting one person and beating another with a firearm is in custody.

Hunter Nance, 28, of Big Dam Swamp Road, will be served warrants for attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary 1st degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies say.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place just after 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Watford Place.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the man shoot a round at the home attempting to shoot the two victims.

The man then came inside the home and used a firearm to beat both the victims, deputies say. He then trapped the victims behind the front door continuing to attack them before fleeing the scene, according to the incident report.

Nance was taken into custody in Williamsburg County on Thursday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.

