WATCH LIVE: Family of former Murdaugh housekeeper holding news conference

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of the woman who served as the housekeeper to a prominent Lowcountry attorney’s family for two decades is announcing the formation of a charity to help the community.

Gloria Satterfield worked for the Alex Murdaugh family for more than 20 years until her death on Feb. 26, 2018, after what was described as a “trip and fall accident” at the Murdaugh home.

Satterfield’s family will hold a news conference from the Sandy Run Baptist Church in the Hampton County town of Varnville at 10 a.m.

The family plans to announce the creation and initial funding of the Gloria Satterfield Foundation.

“It is with great pleasure that Gloria’s family will give back to the Hampton County community, a community that they love dearly,” family attorney Eric Bland said ahead of Thursday’s news conference.

News of the foundation came after the family reached settlements with Murdaugh and the law firm he formally worked for to recover millions of dollars they said they never received when Satterfield died at age 57.

Bland alleged that after her death, Murdaugh connected Satterfield’s children with attorney Cory Fleming who could help them sue Murdaugh to get an insurance settlement.

But Bland and his law partner, Ronnie Richter, said Murdaugh came up with a scheme to pocket the more-than-$3 million meant for her children.

Satterfield’s estate has since reached settlements with Fleming, Murdaugh and the law firm his family founded.

“This has never been about just money to Gloria’s family; it was about seeking and getting justice for Gloria,” Bland said.

Satterfield’s children learned they should have received settlement money in her death as a massive investigation unfolded centering on the Murdaugh family after Alex Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul, were found shot to death at the family’s Colleton County hunting property last June.

The State Law Enforcement Division received permission from Satterfield’s family earlier this month to exhume Satterfield’s remains as part of an ongoing investigation.

Bland said resolutions have since been reached with Murdaugh, Fleming and the law firm the Murdaugh family settled.

Satterfield’s son, Michael “Tony” Satterfield; her sister, Virginia “Ginger” Hadwin; attorney and state Rep. Justin Bamberg; and state Rep. Shedron Williams are among the scheduled speakers.

