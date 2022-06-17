SC Lottery
7 Years Later: Mother Emanuel Church kicks off weekend remembrance events

Mourners placed flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a mass shooting at Mother...
Mourners placed flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston. A gunman opened fire at the end of a Wednesday night Bible study on June 17, 2015, killing nine members, including the church's pastor.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As faith groups across the state and the nation commemorate seven years since the Charleston church shooting, Mother Emanuel AME, the site of the tragedy will kick off a weekend of special events.

U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who are all honorary co-chairs of the celebration, will be on hand Friday at the church in Charleston for a news conference that will serve as the start of the remembrance events.

A news conference is set for 2 p.m. on the steps of the church.

In addition to weekend events, Friday will serve as the launch of a nationwide, yearlong Bible study titled, “What Kind of Soil Are We? What Kind of Soil is God Calling Us to Become?” The first study takes place at 7 p.m. Friday and is being televised live on C-SPAN and on the church’s website.

The shooting happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the conclusion of a Wednesday night Bible study at the church. It claimed the lives of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, and eight of his parishioners.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

