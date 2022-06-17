Charleston County teen missing for more than a week found safe

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old girl who had last been seen on June 9 has been found safe.

Deputies said the teen had last been seen at her home in Hollywood and said no foul play had been suspected in her disappearance.

Deputies confirmed Wednesday on the sheriff’s office’s Twitter account that she had been found. The post did not provide additional details about how or where she was located.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.