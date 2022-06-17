SC Lottery
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman who died in a North Charleston shooting Thursday.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Shara Greene, 33, from North Charleston, died on the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. to Chippendale Road for a possible shooting, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

An incident report states officers arrived to find a 33-year-old woman lying on a hallway floor with gunshot wounds to her body.

Police are working to identify the shooter. No arrests have been made so far, Jacobs said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

