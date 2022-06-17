SC Lottery
Deputies investigate inmate’s death at Charleston County jail

Two investigations are underway following the death of an inmate Thursday night at the Al Cannon Detention Center.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two investigations are underway following the death of an inmate Thursday night at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Deputies said an inmate reported that another inmate was unresponsive at approximately 6:15 p.m. in a housing unit, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The deputy declared an emergency and deputies and medical staff rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The inmate was pronounced dead at Centre Point Emergency a short time later, Knapp said.

The State Law Enforcement Division responded to conduct an external investigation. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also will conduct an internal investigation.

Investigators are examining whether the death was drug-related.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

