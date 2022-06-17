SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for teen missing for over a week

Mikenzii D. Seabrook is missing after she was last seen at her home in Hollywood.
Mikenzii D. Seabrook is missing after she was last seen at her home in Hollywood.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on June 9.

Mikenzii D. Seabrook is missing after she was last seen at her home in Hollywood.

No foul play is expected, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Deputies describe Seabrook as 5′10″ in height with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a person is facing charges in an Orangeburg County shooting that killed a man and...
1 arrested, toddler believed taken reunited with family after deadly double shooting
Franky Hernandez took a photo of a vehicle on fire in a Charleston International Airport...
Crews begin clean up after fire in Charleston International Airport parking garage
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30...
Coroner IDs man found dead in Charleston Harbor
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Police responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. to Chippendale Road where a woman was pronounced...
North Charleston woman killed in Thursday night shooting

Latest News

The Rev. Eric Manning, (center) senior pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church, speaks at a news...
7 Years Later: Mother Emanuel Church kicks off weekend remembrance events
Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at...
Family of missing SC man offers $10,000 reward for information
Two investigations are underway following the death of an inmate Thursday night at the Al...
Deputies investigate inmate’s death at Charleston County jail
Susie Jackson, the eldest of the nine victims of the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church...
Park honoring eldest Charleston church shooting victim opens