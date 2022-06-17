Deputies searching for teen missing for over a week

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on June 9.

Mikenzii D. Seabrook is missing after she was last seen at her home in Hollywood.

No foul play is expected, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Deputies describe Seabrook as 5′10″ in height with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.

