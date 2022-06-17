Family of missing SC man offers $10,000 reward for information

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man with health issues that could put him in danger is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his safe return.

Authorities say Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 4. Green’s uncle, Charles Seabrook, said Green was attending a graduation event the night he disappeared.

Community activist Elvin Speights announced the reward Friday morning surrounded by members of Green’s family.

“I seriously doubt myself and Lamar is anywhere where he would not reach out to his family,” Speights said. “If he was able to reach out and contact his family. He would have called and let them know, ‘Hey, this is where I’m at. I’m okay.’”

Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 4. He was last seen driving a blue 2003 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license plate number ARB-647. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

At the time Green was last seen, he was driving a blue 2003 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license plate number ARB-647.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they do not suspect foul play in Green’s disappearance. But Green suffers from memory loss and takes regular medication for health issues, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

“He typically stays in touch with his family,” he said.

Green stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is most commonly known by his middle name, Lamar.

