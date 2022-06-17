SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family of missing SC man with memory, health issues pleads for information

Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at...
Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 4.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been almost two full weeks since the family of an Adams Run man heard from him.

Authorities say Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 4.

His family will hold a news conference Friday at 11 a.m.

Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at...
Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 4. He was last seen driving a blue 2003 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license plate number ARB-647.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

At the time Green was last seen, he was driving a blue 2003 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license plate number ARB-647.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they do not suspect foul play in Green’s disappearance. But Green suffers from memory loss and takes regular medication for health issues, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

“He typically stays in touch with his family,” he said.

Green stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is most commonly known by his middle name, Lamar.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a person is facing charges in an Orangeburg County shooting that killed a man and...
1 arrested, toddler believed taken reunited with family after deadly double shooting
Franky Hernandez took a photo of a vehicle on fire in a Charleston International Airport...
Crews begin clean up after fire in Charleston International Airport parking garage
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30...
Coroner IDs man found dead in Charleston Harbor
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Chad Freeman, 49, Andrea Freeman, 48, and Meredith Freeman, 74, were all killed on Oct. 11,...
Family of victims in deadly crash, passengers in vehicle that hit them sue county

Latest News

Police responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. to Chippendale Road where a woman was pronounced...
North Charleston woman killed in Thursday night shooting
The woman entered her non-winning scratch-off ticket into a second chance promotion and won the...
St. Stephen woman wins life-changing lottery prize
A vehicle crashed into a large tree that had fallen onto Bohickett Road in the 2800 block at...
FIRST ALERT: Crash, fallen tree closes roadway on Johns Island
As Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston marks the seventh anniversary of the mass...
Emanuel 9 memorial expected to break ground this fall