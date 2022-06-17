Family of missing SC man with memory, health issues pleads for information

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been almost two full weeks since the family of an Adams Run man heard from him.

Authorities say Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 4.

His family will hold a news conference Friday at 11 a.m.

Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 4. He was last seen driving a blue 2003 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license plate number ARB-647. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

At the time Green was last seen, he was driving a blue 2003 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license plate number ARB-647.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they do not suspect foul play in Green’s disappearance. But Green suffers from memory loss and takes regular medication for health issues, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

“He typically stays in touch with his family,” he said.

Green stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is most commonly known by his middle name, Lamar.

