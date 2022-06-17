FIRST ALERT: Crash, fallen tree closes roadway on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a roadway on Johns Island will remain closed until a fallen tree can be cleared.

A vehicle crashed into a large tree that had fallen onto Bohickett Road in the 2800 block at approximately 5:15 a.m., deputies say.

The crash caused non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear how long it will take to reopen Bohicket Road.

