FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory, chance of storms possible Friday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry residents face two weather issues they need to keep in mind as the week comes to a close.

All of the Lowcountry will be under a heat advisory from noon until 7 p.m. The advisory covers Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.

Heat index values are expected to reach as high as 110 degrees because of the combination of high temperatures and high humidity.

The second issue will be the potential for severe weather. Numerous thunderstorms are expected to move into the area Friday afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms could become severe with damaging winds.

Small hail, frequent cloud-to ground lightning and locally-heavy rainfall could also occur.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app to track storms and watches and warnings for your neighborhood.

The risk for severe weather will be highest from roughly 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Be ready to take quick action should threatening weather approach or if a warning is issued for your area.

Prepare for the hot weather by drinking plenty of fluids and staying in an air-conditioned room whenever possible. Avoid being out in the sunshine for long periods of time if possible. If you do work or spend time outside, whenever possible, reschedule strenous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency: Call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

