FIRST ALERT: More heat and storms today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More heat is on the way today with the potential for a few strong to severe storms this later this afternoon and evening. Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Storms should move offshore by late this evening or early nighttime leading to mainly dry weather this weekend. Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the heat as temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values between 105° and 110° this afternoon. Behind the cold front that moves through tonight, the humidity will begin to lower this weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Saturday, upper 80s on Sunday. The heat will return by the middle of next week with highs heading toward the upper 90s with heat index values near 105°.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 98, Low 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 94, Low 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 88, Low 70.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Stray Storm Possible. High 90, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 94, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 99, Low 75. Record High: 98 in 2015.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Stray Storm Possible. High 98. Record High: 100 in 1944.

