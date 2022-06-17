FIRST ALERT: ‘Significant collision’ closes portion of River Rd.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says River Road between Murraywood Road and Brownswood Road is closed because of a significant crash Friday afternoon.

Police announced the traffic alert on Johns Island in a tweet around 1:27 p.m., but the road is still closed. They say traffic is being diverted.

The St. John’s Fire District says the road will be closed for an extended amount of time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Traffic alert: There is a significant collision on Johns Island. River Rd between Murraywood Rd and Brownswood Rd is currently closed and traffic is being diverted. #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) June 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.