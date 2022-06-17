SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: ‘Significant collision’ closes portion of River Rd.

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says River Road between Murraywood Road and Brownswood Road is closed because of a significant crash Friday afternoon.

Police announced the traffic alert on Johns Island in a tweet around 1:27 p.m., but the road is still closed. They say traffic is being diverted.

The St. John’s Fire District says the road will be closed for an extended amount of time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

