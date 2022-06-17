SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Special Weather Statement expires, Coastal Flood Advisory in effect

High tide will be around 10:53 p.m. in Charleston.
High tide will be around 10:53 p.m. in Charleston.(Gray Media)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for coastal Colleton and Charleston counties until 1 a.m. Friday.

“This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties,” the National Weather Service said.

High tide will be around 10:53 p.m. in Charleston.

“Up to one foot of inundation above the ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways,” according to the agency.

Earlier in the night, a Special Weather Statement expired for Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

That statement was originally issued because of strong thunderstorms in the area.

