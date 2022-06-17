SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hadwin leads US Open as McIlroy makes statement with clubs

Adam Hadwin, of Canada, watches his shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S....
Adam Hadwin, of Canada, watches his shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Adam Hadwin wasn’t officially in the U.S. Open until eight days ago. And then he walked off The Country Club with his best score ever in a major for a one-shot lead.

The focus finally shifted away from Saudi-backed rival leagues, such as who’s going and who’s staying on the PGA Tour.

Hadwin opened with a 4-under 66 on a breezy but not overly punishing day at Brookline.

The lingering thoughts of the rival league came from Rory McIlroy, not from anything he said but with the golf he played. He shot 67 and was one behind.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are battling what deputies described as a fully-involved fire at First Emmanuel Baptist...
Dorchester Road reopens after 2-alarm fire at Summerville church
LeRhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block...
Sheriff’s office: Off-duty detention deputy dies in Rivers Avenue crash
Rep. Nancy Mace thanked supporters Tuesday night, declaring victory in the GOP primary for her...
ELECTION RESULTS: Mace, McMaster, Cunningham among SC primary winners
Crews returned Wednesday morning to the area of Wappoo Cut to resume the search for a missing...
Police: Body of missing boater recovered in the Charleston Harbor
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip

Latest News

VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
RiverDogs Fall 7-2 in Augusta for Third Straight Loss
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
RiverDogs Held Off Scoreboard in Quickest Game of Season
Michigan head coach Erik Bakich returns to the dugout following a meeting on the mound in the...
Clemson hires Erik Bakich as new head baseball coach
American Football
CCSD Announces Lineup for 1st Football Jamboree