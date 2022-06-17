Hadwin leads US Open as McIlroy makes statement with clubs

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Adam Hadwin wasn’t officially in the U.S. Open until eight days ago. And then he walked off The Country Club with his best score ever in a major for a one-shot lead.

The focus finally shifted away from Saudi-backed rival leagues, such as who’s going and who’s staying on the PGA Tour.

Hadwin opened with a 4-under 66 on a breezy but not overly punishing day at Brookline.

The lingering thoughts of the rival league came from Rory McIlroy, not from anything he said but with the golf he played. He shot 67 and was one behind.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.