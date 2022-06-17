SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Investigators deploy new tools to fight, track human trafficking in SC

By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Human Trafficking Task Force is holding its quarterly meeting Friday to discuss the next steps in how its members strategically respond to incidents of human trafficking in the state.

This year, the task force is expected to receive its first round of funding from the General Assembly in the state budget, task force Director Kathryn Moorehead said.

Moorehead said they’re excited to put their strategic response model into effect. The plan includes developing a comprehensive data collection system that will help keep track of what type of human trafficking is happening and in which areas of the state.

In Charleston, they will continue to train law enforcement and health care workers on how they can best recognize human trafficking victims. Training will also include providing education in schools.

Moorehead says there is involvement from all angles here in the Lowcountry — from law enforcement and healthcare — to the solicitor’s office and children’s advocacy centers.

Between the beginning of January and the end of November of last year, 236 children were victims of human trafficking in South Carolina, 56 of which were in the Lowcountry. The most common types of trafficking were sex-related, at 93 percent. When it comes to all trafficking, 87 percent of the victims were female.

“By developing a comprehensive data collection system, and onboarding staff to maintain data research we are going to have a much more targeted understanding of what’s happening in different areas of the state,” Moorehead said.

The Senate and the House have approved the budget that will allocate this funding, and the last step is for Gov, McMaster to sign off on it.

If approved, the task force is expected to receive $1.7 million.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a person is facing charges in an Orangeburg County shooting that killed a man and...
1 arrested, toddler believed taken reunited with family after deadly double shooting
Franky Hernandez took a photo of a vehicle on fire in a Charleston International Airport...
Crews begin clean up after fire in Charleston International Airport parking garage
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30...
Coroner IDs man found dead in Charleston Harbor
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Chad Freeman, 49, Andrea Freeman, 48, and Meredith Freeman, 74, were all killed on Oct. 11,...
Family of victims in deadly crash, passengers in vehicle that hit them sue county

Latest News

A vehicle crashed into a large tree that had fallen onto Bohickett Road in the 2800 block at...
FIRST ALERT: Crash, fallen tree closes roadway on Johns Island
As Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston marks the seventh anniversary of the mass...
Emanuel 9 memorial expected to break ground this fall
Mourners gather outside Mother Emanuel AME Church the morning after the June 17, 2015, mass...
Friday marks 7 years since Charleston church shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Task force deploys new tools to track human trafficking in SC