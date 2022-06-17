Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jayla Amya Jarvis was last seen in the 900 block of East Main Street around midnight on June 15.

Jayla is described as five feet two inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She usually wears glasses and was last seen wearing grey leggings, a yellow top and flip-flops.

If you have any information, call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.