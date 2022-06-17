SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old

Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old
Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jayla Amya Jarvis was last seen in the 900 block of East Main Street around midnight on June 15.

Jayla is described as five feet two inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She usually wears glasses and was last seen wearing grey leggings, a yellow top and flip-flops.

If you have any information, call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies say a person is facing charges in an Orangeburg County shooting that killed a man and...
1 arrested, toddler believed taken reunited with family after deadly double shooting
Franky Hernandez took a photo of a vehicle on fire in a Charleston International Airport...
Crews begin clean up after fire in Charleston International Airport parking garage
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30...
Coroner IDs man found dead in Charleston Harbor
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Police responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. to Chippendale Road where a woman was pronounced...
North Charleston woman killed in Thursday night shooting

Latest News

Mourners placed flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a mass shooting at Mother...
7 Years Later: Mother Emanuel Church kicks off weekend remembrance events
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at...
Family of missing SC man offers $10,000 reward for information
Two investigations are underway following the death of an inmate Thursday night at the Al...
Deputies investigate inmate’s death at Charleston County jail
Susie Jackson, the eldest of the nine victims of the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church...
Park honoring eldest Charleston church shooting victim opens