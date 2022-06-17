SC Lottery
Mt. Pleasant man arrested on child sexual abuse material charge

Jason Hilsman Crowe, 41, was arrested Monday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department in...
Jason Hilsman Crowe, 41, was arrested Monday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department in collaboration with the Internet Crimes Against Children.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Jun. 17, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man who is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and violation of probation.

Jason Hilsman Crowe, 41, was arrested Monday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department in collaboration with Internet Crimes Against Children.

Wilson says that the criminal solicitation of a minor charge is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Crowe’s bond was set at $50,000. He is currently in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

