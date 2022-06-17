SC Lottery
North Charleston Police to crack down on speeding, traffic issues

By Katie Kamin and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As summer heats up, the North Charleston Police Department’s traffic unit is working to get people to slow down and drive carefully.

Police say they have seen an uptick in speeding recently in the city, and they want to put a stop to it as well as collisions and deaths. During a traffic enforcement blitz in the Wescott area on Thursday, they had one message to everyone in the community, slow down.

“The accidents we’re seeing is more and more frequent and we’re seeing more people driving over their heads right now,” Captain Rick Keys said. “I am more concerned about getting run over or in a collision than I am about getting shot, believe it or not. I’ve been struck by a car and spent two months in the hospital. It’s a very serious thing”

Officials say they are not likely to give out warnings, just citations, including 6-point tickets, which means 25 miles per hour over the speed limit and can cost potentially hundreds of dollars.

Police say this is the first neighborhood this summer where they will be holding traffic enforcement blitzes, but they plan to hit all different neighborhoods in the coming months.

