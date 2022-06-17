North Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a woman was shot to death Thursday night in North Charleston.

Police responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. to Chippendale Road for a possible shooting, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s identity.

No arrests have been made so far, Jacobs said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

