SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

LIVE: Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Officials in Alabama are expected to give an update on the church shooting.
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed three people were shot Thursday night, one of whom has died, at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

WBRC reports the suspect is in custody, according to officers.

In a news conference, police said one person died in the shooting. Two others are being treated at a local hospital.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Officers said there is no longer an active threat in the area.

Rev. Kelley Hudlow, Missioner for Clergy Formation for the Diocese of Alabama, said the event is shocking and she knows the church family needs everyone’s prayers.

“We need everybody out there. Whatever your faith or your belief system is to pray, to think, to mediate, to just send love to this community because they’re going to need all of it,” she said.

Police and fire departments were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m., located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are battling what deputies described as a fully-involved fire at First Emmanuel Baptist...
Dorchester Road reopens after 2-alarm fire at Summerville church
LeRhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block...
Sheriff’s office: Off-duty detention deputy dies in Rivers Avenue crash
Rep. Nancy Mace thanked supporters Tuesday night, declaring victory in the GOP primary for her...
ELECTION RESULTS: Mace, McMaster, Cunningham among SC primary winners
Crews returned Wednesday morning to the area of Wappoo Cut to resume the search for a missing...
Police: Body of missing boater recovered in the Charleston Harbor
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip

Latest News

High tide will be around 10:53 p.m. in Charleston.
FIRST ALERT: Special Weather Statement expires, Coastal Flood Advisory in effect
Former Officer Deangelo Reyes, of the Tulsa Police Department, has been arrested and charged...
Former police officer accused of raping woman while on duty, investigators say
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
Biden signs bill to protect Supreme Court justices into law
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’