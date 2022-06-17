RiverDogs Fall 7-2 in Augusta for Third Straight Loss

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets have become a major thorn in the side of the Charleston RiverDogs in their pursuit of a first half division championship. The GreenJackets handed the RiverDogs a 7-2 loss on Thursday night at SRP Park to take a third straight game in the series. The RiverDogs are now 2.5 games behind the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the South Division.

The GreenJackets (34-26) used the long ball to take an early 3-0 advantage. In the second inning, Adam Zebrowski opened the scoring with his seventh home run of the season, a solo blast to left field off of JJ Goss. Caleb Durbin homered for the second straight night, adding a two-run blast in the fourth inning.

The RiverDogs (40-20) missed out on a golden opportunity to tie or take the lead in the sixth. Mason Auer led off with a double and was joined on base by Bobby Seymour and Willy Vasquez who were walked and hit by a pitch, respectively. Nick Schnell followed with an RBI bunt single to put the RiverDogs on the board with the bases still loaded. Nathan Perry popped out to second for the first out and Luis Leon grounded into a double play to end the inning with the score still 3-1.

Augusta scored two runs in the seventh and eighth innings to salt the game away. Cal Conley scored on a wild pitch and Stephen Paolini added an RBI single to make it 5-1 after seven innings. In the eighth, Conley lifted a sacrifice fly and Brandon Parker tacked on a pair of RBI singles to extend the advantage to 7-1.

Schnell added a solo home run in the ninth inning to cap off the scoring. Carson Williams joined Schnell with two hits. Brandol Mezquita led all hitters with a 3-5 effort at the plate. Parker, Paolini, Zebrowski and Brian Klein each had multiple hits for the GreenJackets.

Goss suffered the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits over 4.0 innings of work. Over Galue followed out of the bullpen and gave up two runs in 3.0 innings. Brayden Theriot was the final hurler into the game, allowing two runs on two hits in the eighth inning.

The fourth installment of the series is slated for Friday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Antonio Jimenez (2-3, 4.50) will get the start for the RiverDogs with RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-3, 4.66) countering for Augusta.

