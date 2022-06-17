SC Lottery
St. Stephen woman wins life-changing lottery prize

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County woman managed to turn a non-winning lottery ticket into a huge windfall.

The woman, who asked lottery officials not to identify her, was at work when the South Carolina Education Lottery called to tell her, and the news took her by surprise.

“I’d forgotten all about it,” she admitted.  “I screamed and started crying when I found out I won.”

She entered her non-winning scratch-off ticket into the lottery’s $1,000,000 Bonus Match Second-Chance promotion. That ticket was selected from more than 800,000 entries to win the $1 million grand prize, lottery spokesman Holli Armstrong said.

“I never imagined in a million years that I would win $1 million,” she said.  “It’s changed my life.”

She went home from work that day a millionaire. Armstrong said the woman is now looking for a new house.

