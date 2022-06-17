SC Lottery
Upstate man gets plea deal in slaying of pregnant woman, unborn child

Sabrina Lowery
Sabrina Lowery(Family)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday an Upstate man pleaded guilty to his involvement in the 2020 slaying of a pregnant woman, resulting in the death of her unborn baby.

Ronnie Gaddis was one of four suspects who went to rob a home on Byron Circle on Feb. 13, 2020. The solicitor’s office said a man who lived there had posted about a stash of cash and drugs on social media.

During the robbery, gunfire was exchanged. Gaddis was the suspect who deputies said pulled the trigger, shooting 21-year-old Sabrina Lowery in the abdomen.

Lowery was pregnant and her baby, Shawn Alex James, was due soon. She was rushed to the hospital where she and the baby died during surgery.

Ronnie Gaddis
Ronnie Gaddis(Anderson Co. Detention Center)

Gaddis was originally charged with murder, but on Thursday he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, death to an unborn fetus during the commission of a violent crime, and attempted armed robbery.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 5 years of probation.

Lowery’s husband released the following statement to FOX Carolina after Gaddis was sentenced:

“He took a plea deal and it hurts. They need to fix the system because this is unacceptable. She was a wife, a mother, someone's daughter, only 21, never going to get to see our kids do nothing. While he only gets a little trip for 15 years he will still be young when he gets out she will still be gone. My son was a full blown baby, never got to meet his sisters, his father nor any one of us. It’s not right he still gets to communicate on a daily with his kids an she was brutally taken from hers.”

-Nate Lowery

One of the other robbery suspects died in the shootout at the scene.

Russell Calhoun, another suspect in the crime who was wanted for murder, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Illinois in 2020.

Marquis Bailey, a suspect charged with accessory before the fact, provided the address of the home to his co-defendants for the robbery. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of killing pregnant woman and unborn son in Anderson faces bond court judge

