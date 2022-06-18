SC Lottery
15 Years Later: Charleston 9 ceremony set for Saturday

The Charleston Fire Department says they will honor them through a remembrance ceremony.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday will mark 15 years since nine Charleston firefighters lost their lives battling the Sofa Super Store fire.

Members of the fire service and the community are welcome to attend. It will be at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, which is at 1807 Savannah Hwy.

Meanwhile, starting at midnight, personnel with the fire department will be standing watch at the flagpole at the park. That watch will last for 24 hours on Saturday.

For more information on the ceremony, click here.

A stair climb honoring the Charleston 9 is also set for Saturday.

