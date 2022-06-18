Ceremony to honor ‘Charleston 9′ fallen firefighters 15 years after fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston community will remember the nine city firefighters who died while battling a massive furniture store fire in West Ashley Saturday.

The remembrance ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, located at 1807 Savannah Highway, the site of the Sofa Super Store fire where the nine firefighters were killed.

The fallen have come to be known as the Charleston 9:

At the time, the incident bore the highest number of firefighter fatalities in a single event since the Sept. 11 terror attacks. In the 15 years since that night, only two incidents have claimed more firefighters than the Sofa Super Store fire.

The annual remembrance began at midnight Saturday with a 24-hour watch at the flagpole at the center of the park.

Annual remembrance ceremonies give the community the chance to pay tribute to the Charleston 9. (Live 5/File)

A plaque at the base of the flagpole pays tribute to the fallen firefighters and reads, in part:

Their sacrifices led to unprecedented changes in our nation’s fire service that have contributed to improved safety of all of our firefighters and our citizens. We will be forever indebted to these men for their unwavering dedication and call to duty.

Scattered throughout the park are markers for each of the nine men, roughly placed in the spot where they were found inside the building.

Tragedy unfolded quickly on night of fire

Fire crews were dispatched at 7:09 p.m. that evening to the Sofa Super Store where a fire had been reported at the back of the building. Fire investigators believe a “discarded cigarette” is the most likely cause of the fire that night.

Firefighters worked to contain a massive fire at the Sofa Super Store on June 18, 2007. (Live 5/File)

Capt. Mark Kelsey, Engineer Michael French, and Firefighter Brandon Thompson were among the first firefighters on the scene just three minutes later.

Capt. Louis Mulkey was found only a few feet from Kelsey at the back of what was the main showroom. When Mulkey arrived on the scene, the inside of the store was already filled with smoke.

Mulkey was the only firefighter from Station 15 who did not make it out.

Firefighters worked to contain a massive fire at the Sofa Super Store on June 18, 2007. (Live 5/File)

At 7:15 p.m., Engine 16 pulled up with Capt. Mike Benke and Firefighter Melvin Champaign. Champaign’s sister turned on the television that night, never expecting it would be the last time she would see her brother alive.

Seconds later, then-Fire Chief Rusty Thomas indicated for the first time that his firefighters are in trouble.

By 7:23 p.m., smoke and flames were visible above the west showroom, where Champaign, Benke and French would be found.

Just after 7:30 p.m., a mayday call went out over the radio, followed by a message believed to have been intended for one of the men’s wives: “I love you.”

At 7:34 p.m., Thomas ordered firefighters to evacuate the building. As a last-ditch effort, firefighters smashed the front windows to clear smoke out and give firefighters inside a chance to escape.

But within minutes, the showroom went up in flames. At 7:45 p.m., the roof of the showroom collapsed.

By 10 p.m., the fire was under control. But the full devastation would not be clear until early the next morning when all nine were finally accounted for.

Fire crews responded to the Sofa Super Store on the night of June 18, 2007. (Live 5/File)

Remembering the fallen led to change

The Charleston Fire Department found itself the target of criticism with demands for changes in the way the department operates.

In the years since the tragedy, department officials have said many changes they have made, including automatic aid agreements with several fire departments and better firefighter training, have helped save lives.

The department purchased new apparatus to fight the fire. It also implemented new procedures for entering a building or home during a fire.

Charleston Fire Department Station 11 overlooks Charleston 9 Memorial Park. Nine tall vertical windows, one for each of the fallen, face the park. (Live 5)

One of the most visible changes Charleston Fire Station 11 now stands adjacent to the memorial park with nine tall vertical windows, each for a fallen firefighter, overlooking the park. All of the fire trucks in the apparatus bay are visible from the park.

Nine white crosses adorned with American flags line the walkway along Savannah Highway in front of the Charleston 9 Memorial Park.

