Coroner IDs inmate who died after becoming unresponsive at Charleston County jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a Wisconsin man died Thursday after being taken to a hospital from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Shawn Meldrum, 33, died at Centre Point Emergency at 7:02 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The cause of death is pending, she said.

Deputies said an inmate reported to them that Meldrum was unresponsive at approximately 6:15 p.m. in a housing unit, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The deputy declared an emergency and deputies and medical staff rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Meldrum was pronounced dead at Centre Point Emergency a short time later, Knapp said.

Shawn Meldrum, 33, died Thursday at an area hospital after becoming unresponsive at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Jail records indicate he was booked into the jail on Aug. 12, 2020, on a carjacking charge.

The State Law Enforcement Division responded to conduct an external investigation. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also will conduct an internal investigation.

Investigators are examining whether the death was drug-related, Knapp said.

