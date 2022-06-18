SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner IDs inmate who died after becoming unresponsive at Charleston County jail

By Patrick Phillips and Blair Sabol
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a Wisconsin man died Thursday after being taken to a hospital from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Shawn Meldrum, 33, died at Centre Point Emergency at 7:02 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The cause of death is pending, she said.

Deputies said an inmate reported to them that Meldrum was unresponsive at approximately 6:15 p.m. in a housing unit, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The deputy declared an emergency and deputies and medical staff rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Meldrum was pronounced dead at Centre Point Emergency a short time later, Knapp said.

Shawn Meldrum, 33, died Thursday at an area hospital after becoming unresponsive at the Al...
Shawn Meldrum, 33, died Thursday at an area hospital after becoming unresponsive at the Al Cannon Detention Center.(Al Cannon Detention Center)

Jail records indicate he was booked into the jail on Aug. 12, 2020, on a carjacking charge.

The State Law Enforcement Division responded to conduct an external investigation. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also will conduct an internal investigation.

Investigators are examining whether the death was drug-related, Knapp said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. to Chippendale Road for a possible shooting.
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
The woman entered her non-winning scratch-off ticket into a second chance promotion and won the...
St. Stephen woman wins life-changing lottery prize
It happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
Police investigating deadly crash on River Road involving dump truck
Antonio Smalls, 45, of Moncks Corner, has been served warrants for two counts of murder, two...
‘Senseless act’: Sheriff IDs man charged in kidnapping, deadly double shooting

Latest News

A parade with luxury cars kicked off the Juneteenth celebration. A festival followed the parade...
Mount Pleasant Juneteenth celebration aims to educate
A firefighter statue watches over the Charleston 9 Memorial Park in West Ashley.
Ceremony to honor ‘Charleston 9′ fallen firefighters 15 years after fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One killed, others injured in crash involving dump truck
Activists and city staff are looking to make tying up a dog and leaving them unattended a crime.
Charleston to consider making dog tethering illegal