Cunningham cancels appearances after positive COVID test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for governor announced Saturday he has tested positive for COVID four days after his primary victory.

Joe Cunningham said in a brief message on Twitter that he tested positive Saturday morning.

He is experiencing mild symptoms, he said, and canceled all events for the week.

Cunningham, the former First District Congressman for South Carolina said he will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to determine when he can leave quarantine.

“I look forward to getting back on the trail very soon,” he said.

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I have canceled all scheduled events for this week and will follow the CDC guidelines to determine when I can leave quarantine. I look forward to getting back on the trail very soon. — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) June 18, 2022

Cunningham beat out four other candidates Tuesday to win the Democratic primary for governor, earning 57% of the vote.

He will face Republican incumbent Henry McMaster in November’s general election.

