Mainly dry and hot Father’s Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More heat as we head into our Father’s Day weekend, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms is low. A cold front moved offshore early this morning, behind it expect plenty of sunshine with lower humidity Today and Sunday. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s, upper 80s on Sunday. The heat will return by the middle of next week with highs heading toward the upper 90s with heat index values near 105°. A spotty afternoon storm can’t be ruled out each day.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 95, Low 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 88, Low 68.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Stray Storm Possible. High 90, Low 69.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 99, Low 75. Record High: 98 in 2015.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Stray Storm Possible. High 98, Low 74. Record High: 100 in 1944.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.