Mount Pleasant Juneteenth celebration aims to educate

A parade with luxury cars kicked off the Juneteenth celebration. A festival followed the parade...
A parade with luxury cars kicked off the Juneteenth celebration. A festival followed the parade with storytelling, history, performances, vendors, games and food.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Juneteenth celebration brought a parade and festival to Mount Pleasant on Saturday.

“Juneteenth for me is Emancipation Day that took place in 1865, not 1863,” President of 7 Mile C.A.G.E M. Jeannette Lee said.

A parade with luxury cars kicked off the Juneteenth celebration. A festival followed the parade with storytelling, history, performances, vendors, games and food.

Lee said she hoped this would help educate the younger generation about their past.

“We need to know our history,” Lee said. “A lot of the children do not know what Juneteenth is all about. It took two years before our people was actually freed from being enslaved.”

