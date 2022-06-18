Police investigating deadly crash on River Road involving dump truck

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person died, and several others were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a dump truck on Johns Island.

It happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.

“A Kenworth dump truck collided with a Ford F-150 as they traveled in opposite directions on River Road,” Sgt. Elizabeth Wolfsen said

A woman, who was a passenger in the Ford, died, and the drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries, according to Wolfsen.

For much of the afternoon, River Road remained closed while police collected evidence. All lanes were reopened around 5:30 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s traffic division at 843-965-4084.

This fatal collision is the fifth investigated by the Charleston Police Department this year.

Traffic Fatality Breakdown:

· Vehicle versus Pedestrian – 1

· Vehicle versus Vehicle – 3

· Vehicle versus Bicycle - 1

CPD investigated nine traffic-related fatalities at this time in 2021.

Traffic alert: There is a significant collision on Johns Island. River Rd between Murraywood Rd and Brownswood Rd is currently closed and traffic is being diverted. #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) June 17, 2022

