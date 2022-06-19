SC Lottery
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says

(Source: MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 16-year-old was pronounced dead following an overnight crash in Anderson County, according to Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers said at 2:10 a.m., the driver was heading east on U.S. 76 near Lafrance Road when he crossed over the center line, went off the left side of the road, and hit a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The coroner later identified the driver as 16-year-old Jacob Landon Christian of Anderson.

We’re told it appeared Jacob fell asleep awhile traveling home from a vacation home at Lake Keowee.

This is an ongoing investigation by the coroner’s office and Highway Patrol.

