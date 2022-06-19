SC Lottery
3 transported to hospital due to chemicals used at Asheville pool

Pool Generic
Pool Generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said three people were sent to the hospital on Saturday after they began reactioning to chemicals in a pool.

Officials said crews responded to a pool on Resort Drive at around 1:40 p.m. on June 18, 2022.

Dispatchers told crews that the caller stated that people at the pool were having trouble breathing and speaking between breaths.

According to officials, crews treated 8 patients at the scene and began decontaminating the pool area. Three of the patients, two juveniles and one adult, were taken to the hospital for further treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown.

Crews ventilated the pool area and turned the situation over to Heath and Human Services.

Officials said they believe the reactions were caused by muriatic acid and chlorine.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

