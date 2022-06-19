A brief break from the heat today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You will notice a more comfortable feel to the air today as the humidity continues to drop. With high pressure in control, expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. There’s a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm but most spots will stay dry. Temperatures climb into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday before we heat back up for the middle of the week. Highs will be near 100 degrees on Wednesday, in the mid 90s on Thursday. However, it doesn’t appear that the humidity will be as oppressive as last week. Heat index values should remain below 105 degrees. A spotty afternoon storm can’t be ruled out each day, but many areas will stay dry.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 88, Low 66.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Stray Storm Possible. High 90, Low 70.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 100, Low 74. Record High: 98 in 2015.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Stray Storm Possible. High 95, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 92, Low 74.

